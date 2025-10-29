Beijing [China], October 29 (ANI): Senior military commanders from India and China held the 23rd round of Corps Commander-Level talks at the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on the Indian side, where both sides engaged in extensive discussions on managing tensions and maintaining stability along the western sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Chinese Ministry of National Defence said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, during talks on Saturday, the two sides held "active and in-depth communication" on the management of the western section of the China-India border and exchanged views on ways to reduce friction in sensitive areas.

Also Read | When Is Halloween 2025? Is Halloween a Federal Holiday in US? Will Stock Market, Banks and Schools Remain Open or Closed? Here's All You Need To Know.

"On October 25, 2025, the Chinese and Indian militaries held the 23rd round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on the Indian side. The two sides engaged in active and in-depth communication on the management of the western section of the China-India border," the statement read.

The statement added that the talks were held under the guidance of the "important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries", with both delegations agreeing to continue engagement through military and diplomatic channels.

Also Read | Gmail Password Leak: Infostealer Malware Exposes 183 Million Email Passwords Online, How To Check if Your Gmail Account Is Safe or Compromised.

"They agreed to continue communication and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the China-India border areas," the statement added.

The meeting marks the latest in a series of high-level military engagements between New Delhi and Beijing aimed at de-escalating tensions that have persisted since the 2020 border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

The 2020 Galwan Valley standoff between India and China was the worst border clash in over 40 years, resulting in the death of soldiers on both sides. The incident sharply escalated tensions and brought bilateral ties to a historic low.

However, the ties between the two nations have been improving since the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in 2024.

Earlier in August, India and China held the 24th round of the Special Representatives' dialogue on the Boundary Question and agreed on a series of measures to improve bilateral ties, including setting up a Working Group, under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), to advance effective border management to maintain peace and tranquillity in India-China border areas.

They agreed to use border management mechanisms at the diplomatic and military levels to advance the process and discuss de-escalation, beginning with the principles and modalities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)