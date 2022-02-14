Indian Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Monday called on Maldives's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Khaleel.

Male [Maldives], February 14 (ANI): Indian Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Monday called on Maldives Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Khaleel.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Male.

Also Read | Accident in Bolivia: 4 Killed, 22 Injured in a Bus Crash in Chuquisaca Department, Say Reports.

During the meeting, Maldives State Minister welcomed Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar to the Maldives and reviewed the recent developments in India-Maldives relations particularly in the field of Defence and Security cooperation.

Khaleel also highlighted the continuous contribution by the Government of India towards enhancing the capacity and readiness of the Maldives National Defence Force.

Also Read | South Korea Rolls Out 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Shots For High-Risk Groups Amid Surge In Omicron Infections.

The State Minister and Defence Secretary reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen the strategic cooperation between the two countries, particularly to ensure peace and security in the Indian Ocean region.

The State Minister was accompanied at the meeting by Foreign Secretary, Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives.

On Sunday, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar called on Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Didi. He had thanked her for her support in strengthening defence relations between the two countries.

During the meeting held at the Ministry of Defence in Male, discussions focused on the immense and expanding India-Maldives defence cooperation in the past three years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)