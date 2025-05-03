Indian diaspora and supporters march past Berlin's Brandenburg Gate in protest of the Pahalgam terror attack. (Photo: ANI)

Berlin [Germany], May 3 (ANI): In a significant demonstration of solidarity, between 350 and 400 members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India staged a large protest in Berlin on Friday, condemning the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The demonstrators marched through some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin Dom, and Humboldt Forum, drawing attention from local citizens and tourists alike.

The demonstration followed the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed.

Earlier, members of the Indian community in the UK gathered in large numbers outside the Indian High Commission in London to show solidarity and support for India after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali citizen, mostly tourists.

The gathering was a counter-response to a protest organized by a group of pro-Khalistani and Pakistani demonstrators.

Similarly, on April 28, in a heartfelt show of solidarity and mourning, the Hindu Mandir and Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Warsaw organised special prayers to honour the civilians killed in the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The Hindu Mandir conducted a "Garud Puran Path," offering condolences to the victims and their families.

The event saw participation from heads and members of various Indian diaspora associations in Warsaw, including the Tamil Association, Telugu Association, Sindhi Association, and Punjabi Association. Community leaders and devotees gathered to express their grief and support.

Members of the Indian diaspora in France gathered in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower here to condemn Pakistan for "harbouring and supporting terror activities" and expressed solidarity with the victims of the recent brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 tourists were killed and several others were injured.

The Indian diaspora organised the mass protest on Sunday. (ANI)

