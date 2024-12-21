Kathmandu [Nepal], December 21 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Saturday organised a meditation program at its premises to mark the inaugural World Meditation Day.

Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Nepal announced that the event was organised in collaboration with the Sri Chinmoy Centre.

"@IndiaInNepal, in collaboration with Sri Chinmoy Centre, Kathmandu, organised a meditation programme at the Embassy premises to mark the inaugural #WorldMeditationDay today. Members of Sri Chinmoy Centre, along with Embassy officials, came together to practice meditation, fostering mental well-being and promoting global harmony," the tweet read.

Recently, the UN General Assembly proclaimed December 21 as World Meditation Day, recalling the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health. India was instrumental in the unanimous adoption.

Additionally, the General Assembly acknowledged the link between yoga and meditation as complementary approaches to health and well-being.

India was instrumental in the unanimous adoption of the said resolution. Adoption of the resolution at such a time highlights the importance of promoting calm, peace, and overall human well-being when the world is facing conflicts and suffering. It also marks a significant milestone in global recognition of meditation and its transformative potential, an official release stated.

December 21 marks the Winter Solstice, which falls exactly six months after the International Day of Yoga on 21 June, the summer solstice, the release added. (ANI)

