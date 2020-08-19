Bamako [Mali], Aug 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The Indian Embassy in Mali is monitoring the station in the country and its personnel are not in danger, Ambassador Anjani Kumar Sahay told Sputnik on Tuesday following an army mutiny in the Sahel country.

Earlier in the day, a group of Malian soldiers led by General Cheick Fantamadi Dembele initiated a mutiny at the Kati military base near Bamako, the country's capital. Sources told Sputnik that insurgents had kidnapped several ministers and high-ranking military officials. President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse are said to be among the captives.

"All embassy staff are safe. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation," the ambassador said.

He added that the embassy had asked all Indians not to leave homes as the crisis unfolds. (ANI/Sputnik)

