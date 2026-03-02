Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 2 (ANI): Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Monday flagged off the first export of GI-tagged Karbi Anglong Ginger to London during a programme held at Krishi Bhawan, Khanapara in Guwahati.

Speaking on the occasion, Bora expressed happiness over the milestone achievement and highlighted the quality of ginger produced in the hilly regions of Karbi Anglong.

Also Read | Stock Market Holidays March 2026: Will NSE and BSE Remain Closed on Holi? Check Trading Holiday List.

"This is the first time that ginger is being exported. This ginger is from Karbi Anglong. Its quality is very good. We are exporting it to London. This is a matter of great happiness for us," Bora said.

Vineeta Sudhanshu, General Manager, APEDA, said this is the first time ginger from Assam is being exported to London.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, March 02, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

"This is the first time that Karbi Anglong GI ginger is going from Assam to London. In January, we organised an international buyer-seller meet where international buyers came, and our exporters participated. We regularly do these buyer-seller meets, so it is a result of that. They liked our products there and showed interest in purchasing them," Sudhanshu said.

She added that this is a trial consignment of 1.2 metric tonnes, and if successful, further shipments will follow.

"This is a first trial consignment of 1.2 metric tonnes. If this is successful and they like the quality, then we will do further shipments," she said.

The export marks a significant milestone for Assam's agricultural sector, particularly for farmers in Karbi Anglong district. The Geographical Indication (GI) tag adds value to the product and ensures its authenticity and quality in international markets.

The initiative is expected to open new markets for Assam's agricultural produce and boost farmers' income in the region.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kokrajhar in Assam on March 13, Assam Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma said on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, the Assam Minister said that the PM Modi will lay foundation stones of development projects in the state."On the upcoming 13th, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the market to lay the foundation stone for a project. According to an agreement, another project's foundation stone also needs to be laid. The government list has not been released yet,"

Urkhao Gwra Brahma said.PM Modi's Assam visit comes ahead of the State Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)