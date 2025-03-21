Kathmandu, Mar 21 (PTI) The Embassy of India here on Friday organised a programme to celebrate the 60th Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day. Music and dance performances were also organised on the occasion.

A large number of people from various walks of life, who took part in the ITEC in India, gathered at the celebration organised at the premises of the Indian Embassy.

In the last few decades, more than 3,000 Nepalese have taken part in the ITEC programme and got benefited from various fields, said Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on the occasion.

Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, who was also present during the occasion, recalled her college days when she studied in India. She has received her Master's Degree and PhD from Chandigarh's Panjab University.

