Panama City, March 21: A strong earthquake off Panama's Pacific coast shook the central part of the country Friday, but went largely unnoticed in the capital. The earthquake was centred about 123 kilometres south-southeast of Burica in the Pacific Ocean and had a 6.2 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey. It had a depth of 10 kilometres. Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Batulasain of Achham District; No Damage or Loss of Lives Reported.

The National Civil Defence Service said it was felt in several provinces of central Panama, but that there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

