Kathmandu [Nepal] July 14 (ANI): Indian embassy in Nepal on Wednesday congratulated and extended best wishes to Sher Bahadur Deuba on taking charge as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Indian Embassy in a tweet said, "Honoured to call on Sher Bahadur Deuba, extended congratulations and best wishes on becoming PM of Nepal."

It further stated that India is looking forward to working with Deuba's team to deepen the multifaceted India-Nepal partnership and people-to-people ties for common progress and prosperity.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba was sworn in as Prime Minister of Nepal at President's office, Shital Niwas on Tuesday.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath to Deuba, who is also president of the Nepali Congress (NC) and leader of the NC parliamentary party, reported Khabarhub.

Earlier, the apex court in its verdict ordered Bhandari to appoint Deuba as the successor of KP Sharma Oli, former Nepal PM. Dissatisfied with the judgment of the top court, supporters of Oli staged a protest against the order to reinstate the dissolved House of Representatives (HoR). A large number of Oli supporters gathered and shouted slogans against the apex court's verdict. (ANI)

