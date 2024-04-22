Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 22 (ANI): The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha hosted Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj and his accompanying team at India House on Sunday. The two sides discussed ways in which India can support the development of the Ramayana Trail in Sri Lanka.

Taking to social media platform X, Indian High Commission in Colombo stated, "High Commissioner @santjha hosted Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust & his accompanying team at India House. Discussed ways in which can India support development of #RamayanaTrail in Sri Lanka, promoting P2P connect and economic growth."

Earlier, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, attended the inauguration of the Ramayana Trail Project, endorsed by Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj.

Jha underscored that the Ramayana Trail Project will further the civilizational connection between India and Sri Lanka. The National Security Advisor to Sri Lankan President Sagala Ratnayaka, former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya and other dignitaries also attended the event.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Colombo stated, "May the #RamayanaTrail flourish as friendship flourishes today! High Commissioner @santjha joined the inauguration event of #RamayanaTrail Project in Sri Lanka endorsed by Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, along with NSA @SagalaRatnayaka, cricket icon @Sanath07 & other dignitaries."

"A key feature of the #VisionDocument, Buddhist Circuit in India and Ramayana Trail in Sri Lanka demonstrate our shared antiquity. HC underlined the #RamayanaTrail Project will further the civilisational connect between India & Sri Lanka besides promoting tourism and local economies," it added.

Earlier in 2023, India and Sri Lanka agreed to promote and popularize the Buddhist circuit, Ramayana trail and ancient places of Buddhist, Hindu and other religious worship places in Sri Lanka.

The bilateral document released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reads, "To promote awareness and popularize India's Buddhist circuit, and Ramayana trail as well as ancient places of Buddhist, Hindu and other religious worship in Sri Lanka for enhancing tourism."

The bilateral document was released after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe held bilateral and delegation-level talks in Delhi in July 2023. (ANI)

