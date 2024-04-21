Colombo, April 21: At least seven persons were killed while 23 others were injured after a car veered off the track during a high-octane car race in central hills in Sri Lanka on Sunday. Police Media Spokesperson DIG Nihal Thalduwa said that among the seven dead were adults including race marshals, spectators and an 8-year-old girl.

Organised by the Sri Lanka military in line with the National New Year, which fell middle of April, over 100,000 fans had gathered to witness the race named ‘FoxhillSuper Cross 2024’. Sri Lanka: Road Accidents Claim Over 700 Lives in First Four Months of 2023.

Sri Lanka Car Race Accident

🚨🇱🇰 BREAKING: Tragic news out of Sri Lanka as a race car accident claims 7 lives and leaves 23 critically injured 😢 Our hearts go out to the victims and their families during this devastating time. #SriLanka #RaceCarAccident #Diyathalawa #PrayForSriLanka 🙏 Source: India TV… pic.twitter.com/6vUAQwXK3M — Asaf Givoli (@AsafGivoli) April 21, 2024

Trigger warning: Accident footage At least 7 people were killed in an accident that happened during Fox Hill Super Cross 2024. One car veered off the race track and collided with a group of spectators. #PulseToday #lka #SLNews #SriLanka #FoxHillSuperCross #FoxHillAccident pic.twitter.com/uHU7IaXgId — Pulse Today (@pulse_today) April 21, 2024

The race was held in Diyatalawa, a former garrison town in the central highlands of Sri Lanka where all the military men undergo military training. During the April Sinhala New Year holiday season, holiday-makers gather at the Central Hills and many competitions like the car race and horse race take place. Mali Road Accident: Two Buses Collide With Truck Between Fana and Konobougou Cities; 15 People Killed and Dozens Injured.

Sri Lanka Army last organised ‘Foxhill’ race in 2019 but had to stop it abruptly following the 2019 Easter attacks across the country. The race returned after five years but it was suspended again on Sunday following the fatal accident.

