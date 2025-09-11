Washington, DC [US] September 11 (ANI): Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump's close aide and nominee for the post of US Ambassador to India, will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday (local time) for his confirmation hearing. If confirmed, the 38-year-old will become the youngest American envoy to New Delhi.

The ambassadorial post in New Delhi has remained vacant since January.

India's envoy to the US, Vinay Kwatra, also supported and welcomed the nomination, calling it "a sign of importance and priority of India-US ties, and a commitment to strengthen the bridges and deepen the bonds of friendship between our two countries."

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) sent a letter to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee strongly endorsing his nomination. "We believe Mr. Gor's appointment is critical to reinvigorating US engagement with India and to advancing our nations' shared interests," the letter stated.

The forum also mentioned the urgency of strong diplomatic leadership to "get ties back on track" and noted Gor's "proven experience at the highest levels of government and the full confidence of the President" as key strengths. His dual role as Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia was noted as a signal of Washington's determination to advance a comprehensive regional strategy.

Backing the nomination, Mukesh Aghi, President of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, said, "Sending an envoy of Gor's caliber after an eight-month vacancy in New Delhi will help deepen cooperation and reaffirm America's commitment to this partnership."

In August, US President Donald Trump announced Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Announcing on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, "I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. As Director of Presidential Personnel, Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time -- Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled! Sergio will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation."

Addressing Gor as a "great friend," Trump expressed his complete trust in him while noting his contributions to the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. (ANI)

