New York [US], January 5 (ANI): The Indian national flag was installed at the United National Security Council (UNSC) stakeout on Monday as India has started its tenure at the UN body for the eighth time as a non-permanent member.

"As India assumes the membership of the Security Council for the eighth time, it is an honour for me as the Permanent Representative of India to take part in today's flag installation ceremony. This is a proud moment for my country and for my delegation. I thank my Prime Minister for the trust he has reposed in me to represent my country in the Security Council," TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations said at the flag installation ceremony for incoming UNSC members.

India extended its appreciation to the outgoing members - Belgium, Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia, and South Africa.

"We are inspired by their contribution to the council's work over the last two years. We welcome the delegations of Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway as we begin our two-year journey together," Tirumurti said.

India has formally started its eighth tenure in the Security Council today. India's previous tenure in UNSC was in 2011-2012. (ANI)

