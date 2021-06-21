New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Indian High Commission in Colombo on Monday expressed gratitude to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa for sharing a glimpse of yoga sessions on seventh International Day of Yoga (IDY 2021).

In a photograph shared by the commission, Mahinda Rajapaksa along with his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa seen performing a Yoga session.

"Our sincere gratitude to Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Madam Shiranthi Rajapaksa for this inspiring glimpse of one of your yoga sessions. Millions of yoga enthusiasts will continue to be enthused to see you make Yoga a part of your lives," Official Twitter handle of the High Commission said.

This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness', and will focus on practicing Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

Since 2014, the occasion has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country.

The observation of IDY is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year. (ANI)

