Singapore, Jan 19 (PTI) The Indian High Commission in Singapore on Sunday led over 2,000 Indian migrant workers in a day-long celebration of Pongal, a major harvest festival, that also marks the beginning of the Tamil month.

The High Commission hosted a grand funfair at the Kranji Recreation Centre in the city-state's remote northern industrial zone.

It was the first large-scale funfair organised to reach out to the Indian migrants in Singapore, said Deputy High Commission Pooja M Tillu.

She presented “goodie bags” to the migrant workers employed in construction, marine and other heavy-duty industries supporting the city state's economic growth.

“We have been organising such events, albeit on a small scale, for many years, but now large-scale gatherings will be held to reach out to workers from India,” she said, adding that three more such events are planned for this year to coincide with major Indian festivals.

Tillu wished the workers and extended her wishes to their families in India as well.

Singapore hosts more than one million foreign workers in labour-intensive industries, a large number of whom are from India and Bangladesh, said Tung Yui Fai, Head of the Assurance, Care and Engagement for foreign workers in the Ministry of Manpower.

The Ministry supported the gala event with the Indian High Commission. Nearly 100 professionals working in Singapore also joined the High Commission in organising the event.

Tung underlined the need to engage foreign workers who play a pivotal role in Singapore's economy and prosperity.

The day-long programme included performances by many Indian-origin musicians and dancers, sporting events and wellness programmes.

Non-Indians living and working in Singapore also participated in the event.

