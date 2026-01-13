High Commissioner of India to Kenya Adarsh Swaika with Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia W Mudavadi (Photo/X@IndiainKenya)

Nairobi [Kenya], January 13 (ANI): High Commissioner of India to Kenya Adarsh Swaika met Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia W Mudavadi on Monday, with both sides agreeing to convene the Kenya-India Joint Commission for Cooperation in New Delhi as part of efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

According to a post by the High Commission of India in Nairobi, the meeting focused on recent and upcoming high-level exchanges between India and Kenya, reflecting what it described as the depth and dynamism of the bilateral partnership.

The two leaders also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in key areas, including digital public infrastructure, trade and investment, development partnerships, and people-to-people ties, rooted in the historic and enduring relationship between the two countries.

"HC Adarsh Swaika called on Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs Musalia W Mudavadi. Discussions focused on recent and forthcoming high-level exchanges between India and Kenya, reflecting the depth and dynamism of the bilateral partnership. They also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in key areas including digital public infrastructure, trade and investment, development partnership, and people-to-people ties, anchored in the historic and enduring relationship between India-Kenya," the post read.

Mudavadi, in a post on X, said Kenya and India share a century-long bond anchored in brotherhood, shared values, and mutual interests.

He noted that his discussions with High Commissioner Swaika aimed to advance the long-term partnership between the two nations, particularly in trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

He also said the two sides aligned on India's upcoming AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto. In addition, they discussed the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship forum shaping global conversations on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

Highlighting the decision to convene the Kenya-India Joint Commission for Cooperation in Delhi, Mudavadi said the meeting would set a clear, results-driven agenda to deliver tangible outcomes for both countries.

"Kenya and India share a century-long bond anchored in brotherhood, shared values, and mutual interests. I met with H.E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika, High Commissioner of India to Kenya, to drive forward our long-term partnership in trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. We aligned on India's upcoming AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited President William Samoei Ruto, as well as the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship platform shaping global conversations on geopolitics and geoeconomics," the Prime Cabinet Secretary said.

"We also agreed to convene the Kenya-India Joint Commission for Cooperation in Delhi, setting a clear, results-driven agenda focused on delivering tangible outcomes for both countries," he added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Kenya are maritime neighbours, and their modern relationship has developed into a strong and wide-ranging partnership, characterised by frequent high-level engagements, growing trade and investment, and deepening people-to-people connections. (ANI)

