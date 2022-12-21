By Sahil Pandey

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], December 21 (ANI): Japanese envoy to India Hiroshi Suzuki said the Indo-Japan bullet train project will become a high-speed rail revolution just like Maruti Suzuki, once the project is completed.

The Japanese ambassador lauded the team spirit shown by Indian and Japanese workers for the high-speed rail project.

"Well, before I arrived in India about a month ago, I visited Osamu Suzuki in March. And he shared with me in length, his own experience of the past over 30 years. And coming out here, I can see the same spirit, the Japanese team and the Indian team are working so closely together. In my eyes, this is already a revolution underway," Suzuki told ANI here.

"So that's why I said the Maruti Suzuki revolution and after that Delhi Metro revolution. I am convinced that this will be yet another high-speed rail revolution when the project is complete," he added.

He even termed Japan and India relations as a special partnership that is both strategic and global in nature. The envoy also expressed delight over the progress after inspecting the site in Gujarat's Navsari.

"The work for high-speed rail is progressing. We are deeply impressed with how people are working so hard to advance this project. We look forward to continuing to work as a team on this project. Japan & India enjoy close relations," he said.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project is being made with the technical and financial assistance of the Government of Japan. (ANI)

