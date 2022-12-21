Delhi, December 21: A Catholic priest has become embroiled in a scandal amid reports he allegedly invited two other members of the church to a threesome. Marko Ivan Rupnik, known to be close to Pope Francis, is believed to have invited two nuns to engage in the act to replicate “Holy Trinity. The allegations came to light after one of the nuns whom he invited to take part reported it.

According to report in Dailystar, 68-year-old Marko Rupnik is allegedly close to the Pope, and has been accused of abusing his 'psycho-spiritual' control for sexual gratification. The complainant nun has claimed that her complaints were brushed under the carpet. UK Horror: Woman Raped, Killed in Her Flat on Manchester Road; Accused Arrested

She revealed that the priest used his spiritual position to groom her into having group sex and taken her virginity before keeping her silent using bullying tactics from 1987 to 1994, when she was a sister at the convent. He also forced her into watching porn at the time. UK: ‘Killamarsh Killer’ Damien Bendall Pleads Guilty to Killing Family, Raping Minor Girl

The former nun also made a startling revelation that the priest had asked her and another nun to have a threesome with him, saying they would replicate the three-way relationship among God the Father, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.

Rupnik was a spiritual director of a convent in Slovenia and has created mosaics for churches including a papal chapel at the Vatican. He was accused of sexual misconduct in Slovenia in the 1990s but his crimes have surfaced only now.

The woman further claimed that Rupnik abused as many as 20 women at the time but his crimes were ignored. Following an investigation, the claims of the women about Rupnik were found to be true.

