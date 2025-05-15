Kathmandu, May 15 (PTI) An Indian climber has summitted Mt Everest, the highest peak in the world, expedition organisers said on Thursday.

Soumen Sarkar reached the 8,849-metre peak with other seven climbers on Wednesday, according to 8K Expeditions, which organised the expedition.

Other climbers who reached the top were a Chinese national, a climber from the UK as well as four mountain guides, according to a social media post by the organiser.

