Bangkok [Thailand], December 22 (ANI): The chief of naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, visited INS Kadmatt in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday.

During the ongoing visit for Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs (CoC) 2023, the Naval Chief also interacted with the ship's crew.

Also Read | India's Judicial Authorities Have 'No Jurisdiction' in Nikhil Gupta Case, Says Czech Justice Ministry Vladimir Repka.

"During the ongoing IONS Conclave of Chiefs (CoC) 2023, Adm R Hari Kumar, CNS visited INS Kadmatt, at Bangkok, Thailand. The ship's visit, coinciding with the 8th IONS CoC, symbolises the Indian Navy's outlook towards the IOR multilateral construct of the 21st century," the Indian Navy posted on X.

Indian warship INS Kadmatt docked at Thailand's Bangkok port on Tuesday to bolster the Indo-Thai maritime cooperation in the North Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea and enhance interoperability between both the navies, Ministry of Defence said.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Two Teenagers Stab Trans Girl to Death in Manchester; Killers Wanted to Know If Victim Will Scream Like A Girl.

During the visit, the harbour activities are also scheduled during the operational turnaround including a cross-ship visit by personnel from the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), Academy and a planning conference for maritime partnership exercise (MPX).

INS Kadmatt is the second of the four indigenous ASW corvettes of the Indian Navy. Commissioned on Jan 7, 2016, the ship has participated in numerous joint naval exercises with friendly nations, contributing to regional security and fostering maritime ties.

The ship is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and a sensor package, enabling her to carry out a wide range of missions. The ship is part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam and functions under the command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

Chief of the Naval Staff Kumar is leading a three-member Indian Naval delegation for the 8th edition of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs (CoC).

The IONS Conclave of Chiefs (CoC) is being hosted by the Royal Thai Navy in Thailand's Bangkok from December 19-22.

The 8th Conclave is being attended by the Chiefs of Navies and Heads of Maritime Agencies of IONS countries, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release. During the conclave, the IONS chairmanship will be transferred from France to Thailand.

On departure from Bangkok, the ship will undertake MPX with HTMS Rattanakosin, a corvette of the Royal Thai Navy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)