New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Indian Navy operated airfield in Goa facilitated the safe recovery of an Israeli flight flying from Bangkok to Tel Aviv.

The flight was carrying 276 personnel on board and it made an emergency landing in the early hours of Monday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN Gets Emergency Use Listing Approval From WHO.

"In a swift execution of emergency procedures, Indian Navy operated airfield at Dabolim, Goa facilitated the safe recovery of Flight ELAL-082 en route from Bangkok to Tel Aviv with 276 personnel on board, the flight made an emergency landing in early morning hours of 01 Nov 21," Spokesperson of the Indian Navy informed in a tweet.

The aircraft had declared an emergency due to the shutdown of the left engine. The airfield was closed for ongoing up-gradation work but it was made available enabling safe recovery of aircraft.

Also Read | COVAXIN Gets Emergency Use Listing Nod From WHO, Approval Expands Availability of COVID-19 Vaccines.

"The aircraft had declared emergency citing left engine shut. The airfield which was closed for ongoing up-gradation work was made available at short notice enabling safe recovery of aircraft as per standard operating procedures," the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy informed in a series of tweets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)