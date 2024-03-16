New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): In a daring operation to safeguard maritime security, the Indian Navy successfully thwarted Somali pirates from using a ex-merchant vessel Ruen to hijack ships traversing the region, the Indian Navy spokesperson said.

The ex-MV Ruen, which had been commandeered by Somali pirates on December 14, 2023, was reported to have reappeared as a pirate vessel, threatening merchant shipping in the high seas. Responding swiftly to the threat, an Indian Navy warship engaged the pirate vessel on March 15.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Navy, it was revealed that upon interception, the Ruen when intercepted opened fire on the Naval warship, prompting a response from naval officials.

Acting in strict accordance with international law and protocols governing maritime security, the Indian Navy retaliated with minimal force necessary to neutralize the pirate threat and ensure the safety of seafarers and shipping lanes.

"#IndianNavy thwarts designs of Somali pirates to hijack ships plying through the region by intercepting ex-MV Ruen. The ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on #14Dec 23, was reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship towards conducting acts of #piracy on high seas," the Navy said in a post on social media platform X.

"The vessel was intercepted by the #IndianNavy warship on #15Mar. The vessel opened fire on the warship, which is taking actions iaw international law, in self-defence & to counter piracy, with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates' threat to shipping and seafarers. The pirates onboard the vessel have been called upon to surrender & release the vessel & any civilians they may be holding against their will," it said.

The pirates aboard the vessel have been called upon by the Indian Navy to surrender immediately and release any civilians they may be holding against their will. The Indian Navy reiterated its unwavering commitment to maintaining maritime security and ensuring the safety of seafarers navigating through these perilous waters.

This action by the Indian Navy serves as a testament to India's resolve to combat piracy and uphold international maritime laws. (ANI)

