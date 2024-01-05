New Delhi, January 5: The Indian Navy's Mission Deployed Platforms responded swiftly to the hijacking attempt on board a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier after it received a message on the UKMTO portal indicating boarding by approximately five to six unknown armed personnel on Thursday evening, the Indian Navy said in an official statement on Friday. Cargo Ship with 15 Indians on Board Hijacked Near Somalia, Indian Navy Keeping a Close Watch

In response to the situation, the Indian Navy launched an Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) and diverted INS Chennai, deployed for maritime security operations, to assist the vessel. The aircraft overflew the vessel on Friday morning and established contact with the vessel, ascertaining the safety of the crew. India-Bound Merchant Vessel Attacked by Drone: Indian Navy Enhances Surveillance in North, Central Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden, Says Defence Ministry

As per the Indian Navy, Naval aircraft is continuously monitoring the movement of the vessel and Indian warship INS Chennai is closing the vessel to render assistance. The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordination with other agencies and MNFs in the area, Indian Navy said.

