Dubai, Dec 23 (PTI) Two 48-year-old men, one Indian and one Bangladeshi, have been ordered to pay a total of approximately Rs 90,018,436 (AED 400,000) for causing the death of two Saudi women in a road accident here in July.

According to a newspaper report, the two men have been ordered by a court here to pay the blood money to the family of the victims who were killed in a car accident in the Al-Barsha area of Dubai on July 3.

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak in China: Country Estimates Coronavirus Surge Infecting 37 Million People A Day.

“Dubai Traffic Court was told the men, one from Bangladesh and the other from India, both 48, drove their cars recklessly on the day of the incident,” The National report said, adding that both women died shortly after the collision.

Four other members of the family were moderately injured.

Also Read | Paris Shooting: Three Killed, 3 Injured as Man Opens Fire, Suspect Arrested; Possible Racist Motive Under Investigation.

According to the report, the Bangladeshi man stopped his car in the middle of the main road and started reversing.

“The Indian, who was in another car, failed to see the vehicle and rammed into it. Both cars then hit a third car, with a family from Saudi Arabia inside,” said the report.

The report says the drivers were referred to court on charges of causing wrongful death, causing injuries, and damaging one another's cars.

The court found them guilty. “The driver from India was fined AED 2,000 (approximately Rs 45,092) and ordered to pay AED 80,000 (approximately Rs 18,03,683) in blood money.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)