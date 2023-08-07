Singapore, August 7 (ANI): Singapore's former Deputy Prime Minister and Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam, on Monday, filed the application for the eligibility certificate in order to run for the upcoming Presidential election race, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

The 66-year-old former minister is all set for the election but his media team has not given much information on this.

The certificate of eligibility certifies that the applicant is a person of integrity, good character and reputation and that he or she meets the relevant public sector or private sector service requirements to run for President.

Last month, Tharman launched his platform for the presidential bid, pledging to be a "President for the new era" and a "unifying figure".

Tharman, an economist and a civil servant served mainly at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, before joining politics in 2001. He has served as Minister for Education and Finance and was Deputy Prime Minister from 2011 to 2019, according to CNA.

Tharman is one of four men who have indicated their intention to contest the Presidential Election, but the only one who unequivocally clears the bar to run.

The other three presidential hopefuls are businessman George Goh, former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, and former NTUC Income CEO Tan Kin Lian.

Goh submitted his eligibility certificate application on August 4, while Ng filed his application to be considered through the public sector "deliberative track" on August 2. Another candidate, Tan submitted his application on July 11 through a proxy.

The form and all supporting documents must be submitted to the Elections Department no later than the fifth day after the Writ of Election is issued, reported CNA.

The Presidential Elections Committee will issue the certificate of eligibility no later than the eve of Nomination Day.

The Presidential election is expected to take place in September this year. (ANI)

