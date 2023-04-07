Johannesburg, Apr 6 (PTI) A 47-year-old Indian-origin woman who allegedly faked her kidnapping and demanded a R2 million ransom from her husband was charged with perjury after investigating officers located her from a hotel room in South Africa's Pietermaritzburg city.

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said on Wednesday that Firoza Bee Bee Joseph, was charged with "defeating the ends of justice" and released on bail until her next court appearance on June 7.

She was arrested on Tuesday after police investigation proved her version of events was not entirely accurate.

Joseph's husband received a call on Monday saying she was kidnapped and pleaded him to deposit an undisclosed amount of money for her release, said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

According to the charge sheet, there was a R2 million ransom.

Her husband received another call from a man who threatened to hurt the woman if the money was not paid, Netshiunda said.

As investigations proceeded, police found footage of Joseph at a casino in Pietermaritzburg, some 80 km from Phoenix, after the ransom calls were made.

Further investigation led police to locate Joseph from a bed and breakfast facility in the city, where she had checked in under a different name.

She was also found in possession of all her jewellery, which she claimed was taken by the kidnappers, Netshiunda added.

