Juba [South Sudan], August 4 (ANI): In a proud moment, Indian peacekeepers, including 12 women serving in South Sudan, were recently awarded the UN Medals for protecting civilians and humanitarian convoys.

The official account of the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York, said in a post in hindi on the social media platform X, "Recognition for the dedicated services of Indian peacekeepers."

Also Read | US Inches Closer to Designating Muslim Brotherhood As Terrorist Organisation After Bipartisan Bill, White House Confirms.

The appreciation in response to a tweet posted earlier by UNMISS, which said, "UNMISS peacekeepers from #India working in Bor, Akobo & Pibor in #SouthSudan have been awarded @UNmedals for protecting civilians & humanitarian convoys, + providing medical & veterinary services. A total of 838 Blue Helmets, including 12 women, were rewarded."

https://x.com/IndiaUNNewYork/status/1952017304394350630

Also Read | US: Indian-Origin New Ohio Solicitor General Mathura Sridharan Faces Backlash and Racist Comments for Wearing Bindi; AG Dave Yost Defends Her Appointment.

Earlier in June this year, the Blue Helmets from India hosted a two-day medical outreach at the UN Protection of Civilians site, adjacent to the Mission's base in Malakal, where around 315 displaced people received free treatment, UNMISS reported.

UN Peacekeeping began in 1948 with the establishment of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) in the Middle East to monitor ceasefires, an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

India has been a key contributor to global peace and security, with over 2,90,000 peacekeepers serving in more than 50 UN missions. Currently, over 5,000 Indian peacekeepers are deployed in 9 active missions, working in challenging conditions to promote international peace.

It further noted that the UN Peacekeepers, known as Blue Helmets, get their name from the light blue of the United Nations flag. In 1947, the UN decided on this colour because blue symbolizes peace, while red is often linked to war. This light blue shade has since become a symbol of the UN. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)