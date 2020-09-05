Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he believes the Indian-American community would vote for him in the upcoming presidential elections.

"I do!" he said at a media briefing when asked if he thinks the Indian Americans would vote for him in the upcoming elections.

"I do! Last year, we had an event in Huston and it was a fantastic event. It was incredible. Prime Minister Modi (Narendra Mod) could not have been more generous--we have great support from India and PM Modi. I think Indian people would be voting for Trump," he said.

He further went on to hail PM Modi as a 'great leader' and a 'great person'.

"PM Modi is a very good friend of mine and he is doing a very good job, it's nothing easy but he is doing a very good job. You have got a great leader and you have got a great person," Trump added.

Further speaking about his two-day visit along with First Lady Melania Trump to India in February this year, he added, "We had an incredible time and what we saw that the people are so incredible. It's an incredible place and country, and it's definitely big."

The US Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 3, this year. (ANI)

