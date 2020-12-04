New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Indian Navy (IN) on Friday began a two-day Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Russian Federation Navy (RuFN) in the Eastern Indian Ocean Region (IOR) aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and imbibing best practices between both the navies.

PASSEX would also involve advanced surface and anti-submarine warfare exercises, weapon firings, seamanship exercises and helicopter operations.

A Defence Ministry release said the exercise involves the participation of RuFN guided-missile cruiser Varyag, the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleyev and medium ocean tanker Pechenga. Indian Navy is being represented by indigenously constructed guided-missile frigate Shivalik and anti-submarine corvette Kadmatt along with integral helicopters.

"The exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and imbibing best practices between both the friendly navies, and would involve advanced surface and anti-submarine warfare exercises, weapon firings, seamanship exercises and helicopter operations," the release said.

It said PASSEXs are conducted regularly by Indian Navy with units of friendly foreign navies, whilst visiting each other's ports or during a rendezvous at sea.

"This exercise, being conducted in the eastern Indian Ocean Region, reflects the strong long-term strategic relationship between the two countries and particularly, defence cooperation in the maritime domain," the release said.

This exercise is being conducted on the occasion of 'Navy Day' on December 4, which emphasizes strong bonds of friendship shared between the two friendly militaries.

"This PASSEX would be another step towards strengthening Indo-Russian defence relations," the release said.

It said the two navies have built a robust relationship through regular exercises such as INDRA Navy conducted biennially, with the last edition held in the northern Indian Ocean Region on September 4 and 5 this year. (ANI)

