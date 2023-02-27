Colombo, Feb 27 (PTI) An Indian Naval offshore patrol vessel on Monday docked at the Port of Colombo on an official visit to promote cooperation between the two navies.

The 101-metre-long ‘INS Sukanya' is manned by 106 crew members who will donate school supplies to a group of children of Diyakithulkanda Primary School in the southern district of Galle, the Sri Lanka Navy said in a statement.

Also Read | Minimum Marriage Age Rises to 18 in England and Wales To Crack Down on Forced Marriage.

During the vessel's stay in the country, the crew will take part in several programmes organised by the Sri Lanka Navy to promote cooperation between the two navies and will also visit some of the tourist attractions.

At the end of the visit on March 1, INS 'Sukanya' will depart the island nation and is expected to engage in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with a ship of the Sri Lanka Navy off Colombo, the release said.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Will Be Killed by His Own Inner Circle, Remarks Volodymyr Zelenksyy on One-Year Anniversary of Russia-Ukraine War.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe here on Monday to discuss regional maritime cooperation.

“During the discussion, the emphasis was placed on enhancing the maritime regional cooperation between Sri Lanka and Pakistan alongside exploring opportunities for further expansion of maritime activities between the two nations”, an official release said.

The Pakistani Naval chief is on a four-day visit to the island nation.

Admiral Niazi also met the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters on Saturday and discussed several matters important to the navies of both countries while reminiscing the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)