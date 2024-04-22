Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Lahore, Apr 22 (PTI) A visiting Indian Sikh pilgrim died in Lahore on Monday due to cardiac arrest, a Pakistani official said.

Some 2,400 Indian Sikh pilgrims who arrived here via Wagah Border on April 13 to take part in Baisakhi festival left for their homeland on Monday.

"Sardar Jangir Singh, 67, s/o Jarnail Singh, a resident of Patiala, died of cardiopulmonary arrest on Monday,” Evacuee Trust Property Board spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI.

He said Singh suffered a heart attack during his stay in Gurdawara Dera Sahib Lahore. "He was immediately shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival,” Hashmi said.

The body was handed over to the Indian security forces at the Wagah border, he added.

At Wagah border, Pradhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Punjab Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, PSGPC members, and ETPB officers saw them off.

“We are always ready to welcome guests from the neighboring country,” Arora said.

During their 10-day stay, the Indian Sikhs attended the main festival at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal. The pilgrims also visited Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sheikhupura, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, Gurdwara Rori Sahib, Gujranwala and Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore.

