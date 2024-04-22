London, April 22: Grindr is the world's largest social networking app for the LGBTQ+ community. Grindr app is used by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. It has been operational since 2009 and has become the most popular gay mobile app in the world. Now, the Grindr gay chat application has been sued, reportedly sharing sensitive information about people like their HIV status with third parties.

According to a report by BBC, a claim was lodged at the High Court in London against the Grindr dating app for sharing sensitive information with the advertisers. The report said covert tracking technology was deployed, and many citizens of the United Kingdom were affected. BBC reported that Austen Hays law firm highlighted that this affected over 650 claimants and other thousands. Answering the claimants, Grindr reportedly stated to "respond vigorously".

With such sensitive information shared online, a Grindr spokesperson reportedly highlighted that the platform already had been taking care of the privacy of the individuals "extremely seriously". The Grindr spokesperson countered the claims by saying they appeared to be based on "mischaracterisation" of practices likely four years ago. The law firm Austen Hays reportedly said the claimants who sued the Grindr dating platform could receive thousands of pounds in damages. The law firm reportedly submitted a form to the High Court hoping to claim over £1,00,000.

Austen Hays's Chaya Hanoomanjee stated that the claimants experienced distress over Grindr sharing their private and sensitive information without seeking consent. She further said that Grindr owed to compensate the LGBTQ+ community claimants whose private data had been compromised. The claim also said that sharing sensitive data with third-party entities for commercial purposes also violated the data privacy laws of the United Kingdom. It reportedly included critical information such as ethnicity and users' sexual orientations. Google Wallet Contactless Payment App Now Available in India; Check Details and Know How To Use It.

The data-sharing incident allegedly occurred on April 3, 2018, and between May 25, 2018, and April 7, 2020. According to a report, Grindr is a popular LGBTQ+ dating app used by around 13 million people per month. In the UK, it had 9,24,000 members until May 2023.

