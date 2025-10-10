New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Raj Kumar Singh, India's Ambassador to the Republic of Guatemala, a 1996 batch member of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Honduras.

"Raj Kumar Singh (IFS: 1996), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Guatemala, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Honduras, with residence in Guatemala City. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.

Also Read | European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Survives No-Confidence Votes.

Singh assumed charge as Ambassador of India to Guatemala, concurrently accredited to El Salvador and Honduras, in September 2025. Born on December 10 1968, Ambassador Singh holds a Master's degree in History and an M.Phil. in Chinese Studies.

According to MEA, Ambassador Singh served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, from May 2023 to August 2025.

Also Read | UK PM Keir Starmer Lauds PM Narendra Modi's Vision To Make India World's 3rd Largest Economy.

Earlier, he served as Director in the Ministry of External Affairs from June 2017 to April 2023 and had also worked as Under Secretary in the PAI and East Africa Divisions between October 2000 and July 2003. He began his career in the Indian Foreign Service in 1996 as an Officer Trainee at the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)