Beijing, Jul 12 (PTI) Former union minister Suresh Prabhu on Saturday said that India's civilisational ethos continues to shape its democratic model, pluralistic spirit, and leadership potential in global governance.

Prabhu, currently the chairperson of the Governing Council of the India Foundation think tank, was addressing members of the Indian community, officials of the Indian companies in Shanghai on the 'India Growth Story' organised by the Indian Consulate in Shanghai.

The former union minister who has held Commerce, Railways and Civil Aviation portfolios, also touched upon key challenges in upgrading industrial capabilities, building a resilient innovation ecosystem, and preparing India's youth through mentorship grounded in ethical and cultural values, a press release from the Consulate said.

Consul General Pratik Mathur, in a post on X, termed Prabhu's session as “enriching talk and engaging discussion” and said it evoked “a tremendous response!”

The meeting featured a wide-ranging and candid conversation on India's transformative economic trajectory, its push toward technological upgradation, and the enduring relevance of Indian values in a rapidly changing world, the release from the Consulate said.

“The discussion spanning major facets of the remarkable strides in our development journey leading to our ultimate goal of #ViksitBharat was warmly received by the full house audience,” the Consulate General of India in Shanghai said in a post on X after the event.

