New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India organised the Colombo Security Conclave Virtual Conference on 'Sharing of experiences in the investigation of terrorism cases' here on Tuesday.

The virtual conference was attended by panellists and participants from India, Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Crisis: One Dead, 12 Injured After Police Open Fire At Anti-Govt Protesters in Rambukkana.

The conference was one of the engagement activities identified in the Colombo Security Conclave's 'Roadmap for Cooperation and Activities' for 2022-23 agreed by member countries at the 5th National Security Advisor (NSA) level meeting held in the Maldives on March 9-10.

Participants discussed the various challenges related to terrorism in their respective countries and shared experiences in the prosecution of terrorism cases, strategies to deal with foreign fighters and countering the misuse of the internet and social media.

Also Read | IMF Projects India's Growth Forecast to 8.2% in Financial Year 2022-23.

Panellists emphasised the need for closer cooperation and coordination among member and observer countries of the Colombo Security Conclave for effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism and radicalisation related cases.

Participants also agreed to identify specific areas to take forward the cooperation on countering terrorism and radicalisation under the Colombo Security Conclave.

During the fifth NSA-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave in March, the NSAs discussed the significance of close cooperation between member and observer countries in maritime safety and security and countering terrorism and radicalisation.

As maritime nations as well as close maritime neighbours, NSAs agreed that they play the role of the first responders for the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)