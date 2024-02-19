Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 19 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, while speaking at the Munich Security Conference, emphasised that India's respect in the world is at an all-time high due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts.

BJP spokesperson Shergill was invited to the prestigious three-day Munich Security Conference held in Munich, Germany, from February 16-18. He spoke at three to four crucial events.

Also Read | Tata vs Pakistan GDP: Tata Group's 'USD 365 Billion Market Capitalisation' Is Higher Than Pakistan's Gross Domestic Product Value 'USD 341 Billion', Say Reports.

Highlighting that PM Modi's message is clear that India is on the side of peace, rule of law, progress and a clean environment, he said, "India's respect in the world is all-time high due to PM Modi's efforts."

He further said that now India has become an agenda setter and is no more a camp follower.

Also Read | Papua New Guinea Massacre: At Least 26 People Killed in Tribal Violence in Enga Province, Police Tell Australian Media.

Moreover, Shergill also spoke about India's unprecedented economic growth and emergence as the voice of the global south under the leadership of Modi.

He said that it was evident that today's world is curious to know how under PM Modi's leadership, India has become the fastest-growing economy and how India has turned into an investment hub despite the pandemic and other roadblocks.

"There was an obvious sense of heightened respect and curiosity about India's growth trajectory under the leadership of PM Modi", he added.

Moreover, emphasising that India's democracy has had an interesting journey, he said, "When India got independence in 1947, the British Prime Minister said on record that it won't survive. India will be ruled by bullet and not a ballot. India will disintegrate..."

He added that today in 2023 and 2024, "the US State Secretary said India is the biggest expression of free political will anywhere in the world. so, that is the trajectory of Indian democracy."

Shergill further said that during the conference, discussions and deliberations on the churnings around the globe were held.

Shergill also detailed how PM Modi has transformed India into the fastest-growing economy besides making India the friend of the world by providing solutions to various countries on vital issues.

He also highlighted the issue of India's approach to "Supply Chain Resilience", adding that, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is not only focussing on becoming an investment hub but also working on the progress of the entire region by building strong supply chains.

While speaking at the conference, Shergill also said that the signing of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), Responsible Supply Chain Initiative (RSCI), India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEE Corridor), Indo-Pacific alliances, Free trade Agreements (FTAs), coupled with domestic initiatives like Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI Schemes), spending on infra and Make in India, are accelerating India's growth rate and countering supply chain vulnerabilities.

He further stressed that India is playing on the front foot in all spheres, whether it is focusing on the Neighbourhood First Policy, becoming a net-security provider in the Indo-Pacific, or working with the Middle East and West.

He highlighted that India's foreign policy is not about taking sides but about strategic autonomy and being a bridge.

Moreover, the conference was attended by diplomats, leaders and policymakers from across the globe, including External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, amongst other Prime Ministers and Presidents of the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)