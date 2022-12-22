Colombo, Dec 22 (PTI) India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Bhagle has said that India's assistance to Sri Lanka is not limited to economic cooperation but also to the island nation's green development process.

Bhagle made the remarks when he visited the Seethawaka Botanical Garden here at the invitation of Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Wednesday and planted a sapling in celebration of 75 years of independence of India.

Also Read | Ali Ahmed Aslam, Pakistan-Born Scottish Inventor of Chicken Tikka Masala, Dies at 77.

According to a statement by the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Office, Bhagle said, "India's support for Sri Lanka's green development process is deserved. The relations between the two countries are not limited to economic cooperation." He also reiterated India's full support of Sri Lanka's programme of promoting renewable energy.

Gunawardena, lauding the bilateral relationship between the two countries said, “The Indo-Sri Lankan friendship is not limited to a few years. It spans many centuries. Bilateral relations between the two countries have become stronger every time."

Also Read | NASA's 'Apollo', 5-Foot 8-Inch Humanoid Robot, Will Help Do Laundry at Home, Explore Space.

"By this year, India has become one of the most powerful countries in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the current Chairman of the G20 group granted numerous benefits to the neighbouring countries as well," he said.

"The participation of a high commissioner of one of the world's most powerful states in this event further strengthens the friendship between the two countries," he added.

Bhagle highlighted the need to promote economic partnership between the two countries and the need to put joint efforts to create environment-friendly policies that combat climate change.

“It is very important to use natural resources in the development process without harming the environment," he said.

"The history of great bilateral relations and people like the Prime Minister's father, Minister Philip Gunawardena, who strengthened those great relations should be gratefully remembered at this time,” he added.

Politicians, local council members, officials of the botanical garden, residents of the area, and school children also participated in the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)