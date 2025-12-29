Body bags containing the victims from the fire in Manado, Indonesia (Photo/Reuters)

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 29 (ANI): At least 16 people were killed in a fire that broke out at a nursing home in the capital city of Indonesia's North Sulawesi province, Manado, on Sunday, Xinhua reported, citing Indonesian authorities.

According to Xinhua, citing the head of public relations of the North Sulawesi Regional Police (Polda Sulut), Alamsyah P Hasibuan, the identification process of the victims is currently underway at Bhayangkara Hospital, where the bodies were brought in following the accident, before authorities coordinate with the victims' families.

The fire erupted at around 8:36 PM (local time) on Sunday at the Panti Werdha Damai nursing home, located in Ranomuut Sub-district, Paal Dua District, Manado, Xinhua reported.

The blaze was brought under control by 9:30 pm, after three fire engines dispatched by the Manado city government arrived at the scene.

Police officials responded swiftly to secure the area and assist in rescue operations. Survivors were moved to Manado City Regional Hospital and Permata Bunda Hospital, while the deceased were transferred for further handling.

Forensic teams from the police have launched an investigation, including a crime scene examination and witness interviews, to determine the sequence of events and the preliminary cause of the fire, Xinhua said, citing Hasibuan.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Earlier this month, at least five people were killed after a residential house caught fire in the capital of Jakarta.

According to Xinhua, citing the head of the Jakarta Regional Disaster Management Agency, Isnawa Adji, the fire broke out at around 8:10 pm (local time) on December 18. It was brought under control by 11:00 pm (local time) after 10 fire engines were deployed. The victims were discovered the next morning at around 8:00 am (local time).

Adji added that the house also served as an accessories production warehouse, and preliminary investigations suggest an electrical short circuit likely caused the fire. (ANI)

