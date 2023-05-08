Singapore, May 8 (ANI): INS Delhi and INS Satpura have successfully participated in various activities during harbour phase of the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise 2023.

"INS Delhi & INS Satpura successfully participated in various activities during the harbour phase of the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise 2023. The ASEAN & Indian Navy ships subsequently commenced the Sea Phase in the South China Sea which terminates today 8th May," the Indian Navy tweeted on Monday.

Meanwhile, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy who was on a three-day official visit to Singapore, on Friday interacted with INS Delhi and INS Satpura crew members.

He met with the crew of INS Delhi and INS Satpura at Changi Naval Base. He was received by Rear Adm Gurcharan Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Easter Fleet.

Kumar interacted with the crew of the two ships and wished them successful participation in the Sea Phase of the inaugural ASEAN India Maritime Exercise (AIME).

He urged all personnel to utilise the opportunity provided by AIME to refine procedures, learn best practices and enhance interoperability with the ASEAN navies.

He also highlighted the importance of such exercises in realising our vision of SAGAR. During the visit the CNS co-officiated the inaugural ceremony of the maiden ASEAN - India Maritime Exercise (AIME) 2023, on Tuesday.

The harbour phase of the exercise was held at Changi Naval Base from May 2 to 4, 2023 and the Sea Phase from May 7-8, 2023 in the South China Sea.

The AIME-23 is aimed at promoting maritime cooperation and enhancing trust, friendship and confidence amongst ASEAN and Indian Navies, read an Indian Navy press release.

The Sea Phase from May 7-8, 2023 in the South China Sea will provide an opportunity for the participating navies to develop closer links in the coordination and execution of operations in the maritime domain.

India's first indigenously-built destroyer, INS Delhi and INS Satpura, an indigenously-built guided missile stealth frigate along with a P8I Maritime Patrol aircraft participated in the Inaugural ASEAN India Maritime Exercise. (ANI)

