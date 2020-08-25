New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Indian naval ship Nireekshak, a specialised diving support vessel, has reached Port Louis in Mauritius to help in efforts to contain an oil spill, Indian Navy said on Tuesday.

"INSNireekshak a specialised Diving Support Vessel reached Port Louis, Mauritius on Aug 24, 2020. The ship has the capability to provide assistance towards fighting oil spill and provide seaward security and medical cover off the Wakashio wreck," Navy Spokesperson said in a tweet.

"This follows recent deployment of Technical Response Team and delivery of nearly 30 tonnes of specialised anti-pollution equipment by India to combat and extend assistance for managing the MV Wakashio oil spill incident," the spokesperson added.

India has also sent an IAF planes along with a 10-member Technical Response Team to assist Mauritius in its ongoing oil spill containment and salvage operations.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has sent a 10-member specialist team with equipment to Mauritius for supplementing the efforts.

The Indian assistance follows recent support provided by India to Mauritius in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including "supply of essential medicines, a special consignment of Ayurvedic medicines as well as a medical assistance team sent as part of Mission 'Sagar'."

A ship that has leaked tons of oil off the coast of Mauritius has split apart, authorities said on August 16, CNN reported.

"At around 4.30 pm, a major detachment of the vessel's forward section was observed," the National Crisis Committee of Mauritius was quoted as saying in a statement. (ANI)

