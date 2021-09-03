Chattogram [Bangladesh], September 3 (ANI): Indian Navy's offshore patrol vessel INS Savitri will participate in the Passage Exercise with Bangladesh Naval Ship Shadinota in the Bay of Bengal on Friday.

"INS Savitri on its way will participate in Passage Exercise with BNS Shadinota in the Bay of Bengal," said the High Commission of India in Bangladesh.

India provided medical supplies to Bangladesh under the Mission Sagar-III.

INS Savitri delivered two 960 Litres Per Minute (LPM) Medical Oxygen Plants (MOP) to Bangladesh. The MOPs were shipped to support the ongoing efforts of the Bangladesh military and government agencies in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

India and Bangladesh have a close, long-standing relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions, which has strengthened over the years. The two countries have had regular maritime interactions in the past.

The Mission Sagar-III is part of India's HADR assistance to friendly foreign countries during the ongoing pandemic. This mission is being undertaken in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) and reiterates India's position as a dependable partner, and the Indian Navy as the Preferred Security Partner and First Responder. It also highlights the importance accorded to ASEAN countries and further strengthens the existing bonds. (ANI)

