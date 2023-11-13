Windhoek [Namibia], November 13 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship INS Sumedha is on a goodwill visit to Namibia's Walvis Bay from November 10-13, the Indian Navy said.

In a post on social media platform X, the Indian Navy said that during the visit, the cross-deck visits were undertaken.

"INS Sumedha in Walvis Bay #Namibia 10-13 Nov 23 as part of ongoing extended range Op Deployment. Interaction with senior #Namibian Govt functionaries, military officials & cross deck visits were undertaken," the Indian Navy wrote on X.

The reception on board INS Sumedha reflected the true friendship and growing ties. The presence of the Walvis Bay Mayor, dignitaries, senior officers of the Namibian Navy, Heads of Diplomatic Mission, guests, the Indian community, and media made the occasion special.

Moreover, a session on Yoga and Ayurveda was also held in the port city of Walvis Bay, and the Namibian Navy personnel also joined the team of INS Sumedha and together performed Yoga at the Indian Naval Ship.

"A session on Ayurveda held in the port city of Walvis Bay brings together teachers of traditional systems of wellbeing. Yoga unites! Namibian Navy personnel join the Team INS Sumedha and together perform Yoga at the Indian Naval Ship currently on a goodwill visit to Walvis Bay, Namibia," the High Commission of India in Namibia posted on X.

During the port call of the Indian Naval vessel, a medical camp was also held in which the elderly persons received attention and care in Walvis Bay.

"Connecting with the local community. At a medical camp held during INS Sumedha's port call, elderly persons received attention in Walvis Bay. The medical team of the Ship provided individual attention. @IndiainNamibia & @WalvisbayMun coordinated the camp," India in Namibia posted on X.

Previously, INS Sumedha, an indigenously built Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel, participated in the maiden India-EU Joint Naval Exercise 2023 from October 24-26. The exercise was conducted in two phases, which included a sea phase on October 24, followed by a harbour phase from 25 to 26 October 2023 at Tema, Ghana.

The sea phase witnessed air and surface exercises such as communication drills, anti-piracy and cross-deck helicopter operations.

The harbour phase involved wide-ranging activities comprising cross-deck visits, professional exchanges, knowledge sharing and discussions on contingencies for the exchange of best practices among Indian and EU navies. (ANI)

