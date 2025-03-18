Washington DC [US], March 18 (ANI): The advocacy group International Campaign for Tibet in a recent article by 'International Campaign for Tibet' highlighted the implications of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) policies on Tibet as observed during the 2025 "two sessions" meetings in Beijing.

According to the International Campaign for Tibet, the Tibetan region is seen as a testing ground for China's broader policy of "ethnic unity" aimed at assimilating ethnic minorities.

Also Read | Sunita Williams Homecoming: '1.4 Billion Indians Praying for Safe Return of Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut and Colleague Butch Wilmore' Says ISRO Scientist Guru Prasad.

The article emphasised that during the meetings, CCP leaders reiterated the need to strengthen Tibet's integration into China through economic development, cultural assimilation, and political control.

As per the article, Tibetan delegates were reported by state media to praise government policies, despite international concerns over human rights abuses.

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan for Spreading Lies on Jammu and Kashmir, Asks Islamabad To Vacate Indian Territory Held Under Illegal and Forcible Occupation.

The CCP's promotion of stability, development, ecology, and border security in Tibet was emphasised. A significant development was the proposal of a new national "ethnic unity" law, which would consolidate China's control over its diverse ethnic groups, including Tibetans.

This law follows similar regional regulations in Tibet that push for a Chinese-centric way of life, undermining the autonomy of Tibetan culture and religion.

The article also highlighted the CCP's efforts to suppress dissent, referring to the Dalai Lama as part of a "smear campaign" against Tibetan education.

International Campaign for Tibet highlighted that foreign access to Tibet remains restricted, with the focus being on economic development and cultural conformity. It warned that upcoming legislative changes could further erode Tibetan rights, leaving little recourse to challenge the authorities.

The Tibet-China conflict stems from Tibet's political status and China's control over the region. Tibet was historically an independent entity but was incorporated into China in 1951 after military occupation.

Tibetans, led by the Dalai Lama, have sought greater autonomy and preservation of their culture, religion, and political freedoms. China's government views Tibet as an inseparable part of its territory. The conflict has led to protests, cultural suppression, and ongoing tensions over human rights and autonomy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)