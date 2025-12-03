New Delhi [India] December 3 (ANI): The International Conference on the Preservation of Rural Buddhist Heritage wrapped up in the capital on November 30 with the adoption of the Delhi Declaration, a detailed framework aimed at protecting and revitalising India's widespread but often overlooked rural Buddhist sites. The three-day meeting, organised by the Indian Trust for Rural Heritage and Development (ITRHD) at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, brought together Indian and international scholars, conservation specialists and policymakers for extensive discussions on making heritage preservation more systematic and community-driven.

One of the most significant developments to emerge from the conference is a proposal to set up a National Academy for Rural Heritage Conservation and Development Training at Nagarjunakonda. The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has earmarked five acres for the project, paving the way for what is expected to be the country's first dedicated institution focused on training, coordinated conservation planning and community capacity-building for rural Buddhist heritage.

ITRHD Chairman S. K. Misra said the newly adopted Delhi Declaration would guide future work and urged that progress be reviewed annually to ensure that recommendations translate into measurable outcomes rather than remaining theoretical.

The final day's sessions marked a clear shift from broad conceptual discussions to actionable strategies. Speakers examined the use of digital tools for documentation, the role of local communities as custodians, the need for education-oriented outreach, and approaches to sustainable tourism that do not compromise fragile sites. Much of the discussion underscored that rural Buddhist heritage, while archaeological in nature, is also a living cultural asset connected to identity, livelihoods and regional development.

Harvard University's Dr. Prajapati Trivedi emphasised that a shared, clearly defined understanding of success was essential for long-term coordination among institutions. Conservation architect Prof. A. G. K. Menon pointed to persistent gaps between agencies and argued that heritage protection and development should not be treated as opposing priorities. India's progress, he said, must be assessed through the condition of its villages as much as its urban centres.

International delegates also praised the initiative. Dr. Victoria Demenova of Ural Federal University described the conference as unusually comprehensive and noted its potential to influence global thinking on heritage management.

With the Delhi Declaration and a concrete institutional plan now in place, organisers say India is better positioned to build a national framework for preserving its rural Buddhist legacy while strengthening community involvement and cultural diplomacy. (ANI)

