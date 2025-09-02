New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The International Solar Alliance (ISA) will host the Seventh Regional Committee Meeting (RCM) of the Africa Region in Accra, Ghana, from September 2 to 4.

The meeting will bring together governments, development partners, financiers, and innovators to unlock solar investments, strengthen institutions, and accelerate energy access across the continent.

Africa, with the world's highest solar potential, still receives less than 2 per cent of global clean energy investments, leaving over 600 million people without electricity, the release stated.

"This must change. The RCM in Accra marks a shift from ambition to action," said Ashish Khanna, Director General, ISA.

The agenda will focus on ISA's four pillars -- catalytic finance, institutional capacity, technology and policy, and regional partnerships.

Key initiatives include the Africa Solar Facility (USD 200 million) and Multi-Donor Trust Fund (USD 25 million) to de-risk investments, the expansion of STAR-Centres of Excellence for skills and innovation, and solar applications for agriculture to enhance food security. Discussions will also spotlight digital and AI-driven solutions for efficient, inclusive solar deployment.

The ISA is a collaborative initiative between India and France aimed at uniting efforts to combat climate change by implementing solar energy solutions. It was conceptualised on the sidelines of COP21 in Paris in 2015.

Following a 2020 amendment to its Framework Agreement, all UN member states are now eligible to join the Alliance.

Currently, 100+ countries are signatories, with 90+ countries having ratified to become full members. Its mission is to unlock $1 trillion in solar investments by 2030 while reducing technology and financing costs. (ANI)

