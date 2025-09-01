Mumbai, September 1: Henrik Sass Larsen, a former Danish government minister, was recently sent to prison for four months for possessing thousands of images of child sexual abuse. The verdict was announced on Monday, September 1. During the hearing, Sass Larsen admitted to having more than 6,000 pictures and 2,000 videos on his computer depicting sexual abuse of children. Notably, at one point, Larsen was a senior Social Democrat leader who served as Denmark's industry minister.

According to a report in AFP, Henrik Sass Larsen had denied the charges against him, claiming that he had the material as he was trying to find out who had abused him as a child. Reacting to the order, prosecutor Maria Cingari said that she was "satisfied" with the verdict. She also noted that it was sad that someone "who managed to make the most out of their life despite a bad start, finds himself in such a situation." Denmark Shooting: Gunman Opens Fire at Field's Shopping Mall Near Harry Styles Concert Venue in Copenhagen.

It is reported that as a child, Sass Larsen was placed in foster care before he was adopted. During the trial of the case, the 59-year-old Danish politician informed the court that in 2018, he had received a link to a 50-year-old video which showed him being sexually abused when he was three years old. Larsen also told the court that he received another video clip after the first video two years later.

As per Larsen, the video clip showed a three-year-old girl being raped in his presence when he was around the same age. However, Henrik said that both videos disappeared after he viewed them. The jailed former politician also told the court that he regrets not contacting the police when he received the videos. It is learnt that Larsen was also accused of possessing a child sex doll; however, the court did not find him guilty on that charge. Danish PM Attacked in Copenhagen: Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen Assaulted on Copenhagen Square, Attacker Arrested.

The alleged scandal involving Larsen came to light last March, after which he was expelled from the Social Democratic Party. At the time, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had expressed shock over the case. Meanwhile, prosecutor Maria Cingari said that one should never be in possession of child pornography, no matter the reason. Larsen's lawyer, Berit Ernst, said, "We’ll see if it is a definitive end or if we will appeal."

