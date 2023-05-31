Kabul, May 31: Referring to recent border clashes with Afghanistan, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force (IRGC-AF), Amir Ali Hajizadeh termed border tensions as "unimportant" while Taliban said that certain groups are attempting to harm country's ties with its neighbors, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel.

Hajizadeh said that "enemies" are seeking to turn the border tension with Afghanistan into a war and that there is no need to be concerned about it, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported. Iran Secures Borders Amid Taliban Advancements in Afghanistan.

Hajizadeh while speaking at the Tehran University of Science and Technology, called the clashes with the border forces of the Islamic Emirate "unimportant." "Behind these cases are many of our enemies who want to turn this into a big issue, into a war, which absolutely will not happen. Anyway, the situation in Afghanistan is clear to us. Some people do things arbitrarily and want to create conflict, we should not make it too big," Hajizadeh noted, according to TOLO News. Iran Using Former Afghan Soldiers As Military Force, Says Taliban.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid believes that certain groups are attempting to harm Afghanistan's ties with its neighbours. The spokesman added that the Taliban wants good relations with neighboring countries.

"Some circles try to destroy ties between Afghanistan and its neighbors and they exaggerate some minor problems. It is the duty of both nations to be informed about such conspiracies. The Islamic Emirate wants good and strong relations with all its neighbours and will not allow such small issues to ruin relations," Mujahid said, as per TOLO News.

According to some military analysts, border clashes are not in the interest of any side. "Both Iranian and Afghan authorities should understand this, and the relations between us and our neighbours should not be harmed," said Sarwar Nizai, a military analyst.

This comes as clashes between Taliban forces and Iranian border guards on Saturday in Nimroz province's Kang district resulted in the deaths of one Islamic Emirate force member and one Iranian border guard.

