Islamabad [Pakistan], April 25 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad in Pakistan on Friday (local time), raising prospects of renewed peace talks between Tehran and the United States, ARY News reported.

The visit comes after the White House announced that US President Donald Trump will send Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner to Pakistan to engage in talks linked to Tehran, signalling a fresh push for dialogue.

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During his visit, Araghchi is expected to hold meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei is also accompanying him on the trip.

Following his stop in Islamabad, the Iranian foreign minister is set to travel onward to Muscat and Moscow as part of his regional tour, ARY News reported.

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Earlier, the White House said that US President Donald Trump has decided to dispatch Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner to Pakistan to engage in discussions linked to Iran, as Washington signalled potential diplomatic engagement with Tehran.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that "the Iranians want to talk in person," adding that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Islamabad to "hear the Iranians out," expressing hope that the engagement would lead to positive developments.

She also said that the US Vice President remains on standby for a possible visit if required.

"...The president has decided to dispatch Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner back to Islamabad. The Iranians want to talk. They want to talk in person... Steve and Jared will be heading to Pakistan tomorrow to hear the Iranians out. We hope progress will be made and we hope that positive developments will come from this meeting...The Vice President is on standby and will be willing to dispatch to Pakistan if we feel it's a necessary use of his time," Leavitt said.

"We've certainly seen some progress from the Iranian side in the last couple of days," she further said. (ANI)

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