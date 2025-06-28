New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and thanked him for facilitating the safe evacuation of Indian nationals.

The Iranian Minister shared his country's perspective and thinking in the current complex situation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Spoke to FM @araghchi of Iran this afternoon. Appreciate his sharing Iran's perspective and thinking in the current complex situation. Thanked him for facilitating the safe evacuation of Indian nationals."

India, so far, has evacuated 3,426 Indian nationals from Iran and 818 Indian nationals from Israel in Operation Sindhu, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday during a weekly briefing.

"We launched Operation Sindhu on the 18th of June. We have around 10,000 people from the Indian community in Iran, around 40,000 people in Israel who are Indian nationals."

Iran's nuclear program took serious blows in Israel's bombings since June 13, and particularly early on Sunday, when the US dropped massive bunker-buster munitions and fired missiles at three of its nuclear facilities, joining the Israeli campaign.

The Israeli and American strikes targeted uranium enrichment sites and various research and development facilities tied to the program.

Washington DC and Tel Aviv have asserted that the bombings caused significant damage to Iran's nuclear ambitions and set the country back considerably, Times of Israel reported.

Early Tuesday morning, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel following the strikes, urging both sides "not to violate it." It was not immediately clear how Washington and Jerusalem intended to solidify the military achievements and prevent Iran from restarting its nuclear efforts following that announcement.

Both countries confirmed the ceasefire after it was announced, but the truce appeared on the verge of collapse mere hours after its declaration, when Iran launched two missiles toward northern Israel. Israel's leaders vowed retaliation, as per the Times of Israel.

Iran's ISNA news agency asserted that reports Iran had fired missiles after the ceasefire took effect were false. (ANI)

