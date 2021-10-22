Tehran [Iran], October 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iranian health ministry reported on Thursday 11,788 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,833,525.

According to an official briefing published on the ministry's official website, the pandemic has claimed 124,763 lives in the country so far, after 178 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,375,475 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,486 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website.

By Thursday, 50,036,416 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 27,604,934 have taken two.

A total of 34,443,370 tests have so far been carried out across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

